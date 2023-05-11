Another low-intensity blast near Golden Temple in Amritsar

Another low-intensity blast was reported near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday—the third explosion in less than a week.

Police have arrested three suspects after the blast that occurred just behind the Guru Ram Dass Inn.

Some pamphlets were also recovered from the spot, allegedly thrown by a suspect who has confessed to carrying out all three blasts.

CCTV footage showed that the suspect allegedly threw the bomb from the second floor of Guru Ram Dass inn into 'galiara', or the pathway around the Golden Temple.

The suspect threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in the Guru Ram Das Inn.