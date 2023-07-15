Army man arrested by Delhi Police for killing relative to avenge brother's death in Haryana

A 28-year-old Lance Naik in the Indian Army was arrested for allegedly killing the brother-in-law of his elder brother in revenge in Haryana, police said on Friday, July 14.

According to police, Parveen alias Dhila suspected that his brother's wife was behind the killing of his elder brother last year November and wanted her to feel the same pain he had felt when his brother was killed.

Parveen, a resident of Rurki village in Rohtak in Haryana, was arrested from Sultanpuri Bus Stand in Outer Delhi on Wednesday, July 12, on the basis of a tip-off, an officer said.