Assam: Beheaded body of a student found inside madrasa

A 12-year-old student's beheaded body was discovered in a madrasa's dorm room in Assam's Cachar district early on Sunday.

The incident was reported at the Darus Salam Hafizia madrasa. The student had went to his room to sleep after dinner. However, his decapitated body was found the next morning, triggering panic.

The deceased has been identified as Rabijul Hussain.

According to the police, when a madrasa instructor entered the dorm room to call children for "Fazr Namaz", he discovered the beheaded body lying on the floor.

The police was informed, which sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem and detained three teachers and 20 students who were housemates of Hussain.

The madrasa has currently been cordoned off.