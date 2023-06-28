Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at UP's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) founder Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at by unidentified assailants in UP's Saharanpur district on on Wednesday evening, June 28.

Azad was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada said that the Ambedkarite activist's convoy was fired at by a few car-borne armed men.

"I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," Aazad said while he was being rushed to the hospital.