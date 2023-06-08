BJP supporter held in TN for spreading fake news about Odisha train accident

The Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday arrested an advocate, who is a supporter of the BJP, for spreading false information regarding the Odisha train accident.

Advocate Senthil Kumar, a supporter of BJP in Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district, had tweeted that Bahanaga Baazar railway station master Mohammed Sheriff Ahmed went underground after the tragic train accident and that he should be questioned.

Inquiries revealed that one S.B. Mohanty was on duty as Station Superintendent at the time of the accident and one S.K. Patnayak was the station manager.