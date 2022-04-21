BJP worker shot dead in Delhi

A 42-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.



According to the official, the victim was identified as Jitender alias Jitu Choudhary, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase 3.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Priyanka Kashyap said the beat staff of Ghazipur police station, during patrolling on Wednesday evening, noticed a gathering near pocket C-1.