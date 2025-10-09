Blast in Kanpur market injures eight, probe underway into cause

Eight people sustained burn injuries and several shops were damaged after two scooters exploded outside a toy shop in Kanpur’s congested Meston Road area on Wednesday evening, 8 October, triggering panic among shoppers.

According to police, the explosions occurred around 7:30 pm near the Markaz mosque in the Moolganj police station limits. The twin blasts, seconds apart, were powerful enough to send debris flying and were heard up to 500 metres away. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as terrified traders and customers ran for safety amid smoke and falling shop material.

“Eight persons were injured in the incident. The blast took place in the dicky of one of the scooters. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment,” said police commissioner Raghubeer Lal, adding that two of the victims, including one of the scooter owners and a woman ragpicker, were in critical condition.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Ashutosh Kumar said the explosions appeared to be of low intensity. “We have identified the owners of the two vehicles and are questioning them. Forensic teams are examining whether the blast was caused by batteries or some other substance,” he said.

A bomb disposal squad, forensic experts and anti-sabotage units were deployed immediately to secure the area and collect samples from the site.

Preliminary findings suggest that explosive material may have been kept inside the scooter’s storage compartment, possibly reacting with petrol to trigger the blasts. Firecracker wrappers and jute twine were also recovered from the scene.