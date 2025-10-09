Blast in Kanpur market injures eight, probe underway into cause
Forensic teams probe blast cause — batteries or other substances — as police find firecracker wrappers, jute twine
Eight people sustained burn injuries and several shops were damaged after two scooters exploded outside a toy shop in Kanpur’s congested Meston Road area on Wednesday evening, 8 October, triggering panic among shoppers.
According to police, the explosions occurred around 7:30 pm near the Markaz mosque in the Moolganj police station limits. The twin blasts, seconds apart, were powerful enough to send debris flying and were heard up to 500 metres away. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as terrified traders and customers ran for safety amid smoke and falling shop material.
“Eight persons were injured in the incident. The blast took place in the dicky of one of the scooters. The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment,” said police commissioner Raghubeer Lal, adding that two of the victims, including one of the scooter owners and a woman ragpicker, were in critical condition.
Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Ashutosh Kumar said the explosions appeared to be of low intensity. “We have identified the owners of the two vehicles and are questioning them. Forensic teams are examining whether the blast was caused by batteries or some other substance,” he said.
A bomb disposal squad, forensic experts and anti-sabotage units were deployed immediately to secure the area and collect samples from the site.
Preliminary findings suggest that explosive material may have been kept inside the scooter’s storage compartment, possibly reacting with petrol to trigger the blasts. Firecracker wrappers and jute twine were also recovered from the scene.
The injured, all residents of Kanpur, were taken to Ursula Horsman Memorial (UHM) Hospital, with three victims later shifted to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow due to the severity of their burns. They were identified as Ashwini Kumar (50), Suhana (16), Mursaleen (25), Abdul Sattar (25), Bharat Bhatia (30), and SK Raisuddin (40).
Shopkeepers in the vicinity reported significant damage. Abdul Hameed, who owns the toy shop outside which the scooters were parked, said, “The blast was very loud. My shop’s false ceiling collapsed and everything inside was scattered. Smoke and debris injured people walking by.”
Another trader, Mohammad Owais, said there was “almost a stampede” as frightened shoppers and vendors tried to flee. Neighbouring shops, including those owned by Abdul Aamir and Mohammad Kais, also suffered damage.
While police have not ruled out the possibility of stored firecrackers causing the blast, officials noted that the Meston Road locality has a history of unauthorised firecracker storage and sales, despite official restrictions confining Diwali-related trade to designated open areas.
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has joined the investigation to determine if there is any larger conspiracy behind the incident. Security personnel have been deployed in the area as a precaution, and CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being examined to trace possible suspects.
Police said the exact cause and motive of the blast would be confirmed once the forensic report is received.
