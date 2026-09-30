Bombay High Court stays Sachin Waze’s bail in Antilia bomb scare case

High court grants an ad-interim stay on the 29 September order giving Sachin Waze bail

NIA challenges the special court’s findings on terrorism charges and its criticism of the investigation

Waze remains in custody, with the agency’s appeal scheduled for hearing on 7 October

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed a special court’s order granting bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran killing case, following an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale granted an ad-interim stay on the 29 September bail order, issued notice to Waze and listed the appeal for 7 October. It directed the state authorities to immediately communicate the decision to the jail authorities.

Waze remains lodged in Thane Central Prison. The formalities for his release had not been completed when the High Court intervened.

Appearing for the NIA, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh argued that the special court had erred in granting bail despite the seriousness of the charges. He told the bench that Waze was accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence to create terror and of killing Hiran.

The agency’s appeal seeks to overturn the bail order, describing it as legally flawed.

The special court had held that the NIA failed to establish a prima facie case of terrorism against Waze under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. It also said there was no evidence on record showing that the Ambani family had been terrorised by the placement of the SUV near their residence.