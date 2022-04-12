CDRI employee found dead under mysterious circumstances, husband flees

A woman employee of the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), living in the colony on campus in Lucknow's Jankipuram police station area, was found dead under mysterious circumstances.



Her husband has gone missing and is being tracked by police.



The deceased, identified as Varsha Singh, 28, was a technical officer in the neuro-science department of the institute and lived in a flat in the colony. Her husband Vishveshwar Singh is an agent in an insurance company.



ACP, Aliganj, Syed Ali Abbas, said that as per Vishveshwar came out of their flat on Monday night, carrying Varsha in arms and screaming for help.



"Their neighbour, Akhilesh Kumar rushed to help, took out his car and drove the couple to the nearest private hospital where doctors asked them to take her to an advanced government hospital like KGMU for better treatment."