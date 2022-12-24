Charles Sobhraj's quick deportation good for Nepal and French serial killer, says cop who caught him

The quick deportation of Charles Sobhraj to France is good for Nepal and the notorious French serial killer too, a former senior Nepalese police officer who was instrumental in his high-profile arrest in 2003 said on Saturday.

Sobhraj was deported by the Nepal government to France on Friday, hours after the 78-year-old serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese parentage was freed from a Nepalese prison where he served most of his sentence for a string of murders of backpackers across Asia in the 1970s.

Sobhraj was released from the Central Jail in Kathmandu on Friday morning and taken in a heavily guarded police convoy to the Department of Immigration. His release came two days after the Supreme Court ordered that he be freed and deported to his home country.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ganesh K C, who arrested Sobhraj in 2003 from a Kathmandu casino, said, “The quick deportation of Sobhraj by the Nepal government to France was good for Nepal and for Sobhraj himself too. He must be happy to reach France so soon”.

He also extended his good wishes for his future.

“My good wishes are with him. May he spend his family and social life in a happy way. I also wish he would lead a spiritual life, confessing his past involvement in criminal activities,” he added.

Sobhraj’s lawyer Gopal Shivakoti Chintan said the French killer did not discuss his future plan with his lawyers before his deportation.

“We don’t know about his future plans. He had not discussed it with us…It was surprising to see him getting the media hype as if he were the biggest celebrity,” Chintan said.