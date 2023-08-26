Coach harassment: Chandigarh Police submits final report in court against Sandeep Singh

The Chandigarh Police has submitted its final report against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, accused in a sexual harassment case, before a court here. The filing of the charge sheet came nearly after eight months of registration of the case.

The report was submitted by the police here on Friday before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate.

"After investigation, a final report under Section 173 Code Of Criminal Procedure (report of police officer on completion of investigation) has been submitted against the accused in the court of Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, CJM (chief judicial magistrate) on August 25, for judicial verdict," a statement issued by the Chandigarh Police said.

A case stems from allegations made by a junior athletic coach from Haryana against the BJP leader.