Couple held for Rs 2.4 Cr burglary at Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence

Delhi Police have arrested a couple -- a nurse and her husband -- for Rs 2.4 crore burglary at the residence of Hindi cinema actor Sonam Kapoor's in-laws in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.



According to the official, the accused nurse, identified as Aparna Ruth Wilson (30), was working as a home medical care assistant at Kapoor's residence at Amrita Shergil Marg and looking after the actor's mother-in-law. The husband of the accused woman was identified as Naresh Kumar Sagar.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said the accused woman had several times done home care duties at the house of the complainant upon the patient's request. "This made her close to the patient, whose jewellery she had ultimately stolen," the DCP said.