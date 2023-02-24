Court extends Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s ED custody in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Friday extended by three days the ED custody of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion of around Rs 4 crore from prominent entrepreneur Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna M Singh.

The judge extended the custody of the alleged con-man after he was produced before court on expiry of his nine-day ED custody.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate which said it needed to interrogate him to track the money trail.