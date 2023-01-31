Death penalty to man in connection with 2022 attack on PAC jawan at Gorakhnath temple

A Lucknow special court on Monday awarded the death penalty to a man who was booked for waging war against the government after he assaulted a Uttar Pradesh armed police force's jawan at the Gorakhnath temple.

Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, special judge of the ATS court, also imposed a fine of Rs 44,000 on Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi.

According to an FIR lodged at the Gorakhnath police station on April 4, 2022 on the basis of a complaint from Vinay Kumar Mishra, Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises the day before and attacked the security personnel deployed there with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables.