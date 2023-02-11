Delhi court issues arrest warrant against ex-Indian women's football coach in POCSO case

Ambrose has been suspended and called back from Norway for alleged "misconduct" with a minor player during a training tour to Europe in June last year.



The 40-year-old, who was suspended from the national governing body of football in India, is accused of alleged sexual misconduct which took place with a minor girl when the Indian team was in Europe for preparing for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.



Claiming "tarnishing his reputation", Ambrose had denied the sexual misconduct charges and sent a legal notice to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).



The notice, issued by his lawyer, called the AIFF's action "arbitrary and unconstitutional".



He had said: "My client was forced to admit to what he has never done by putting him under fear, duress and coercion. My client was not allowed to offer any explanation nor was my client intimated or informed about the charges/allegations/accusations levelled against by him."



The U-17 women's team had featured in the World Cup in India, which was held from October 11 to 30 last year.