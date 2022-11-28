Delhi: Mother-son arrested for chopping man's body, dumping in Pandav Nagar

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a woman, along with her son, for allegedly killing her husband, chopping off his body, and dumping the parts in a drain as well as in the Ramlila ground in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area.



Police said they had found the human remains on May 30.



The accused have been identified as Poonam and her son Deepak. Sources said that after chopping the deceased Anjan Das's body, the duo had stored the body parts in their fridge and gradually disposed of them.