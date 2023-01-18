Delhi police arrest four men for creating fake website, duping over 1,800 pensioners

"To nab the accused, the police team gathered technical information of the alleged website, bank and call details from the website registrar, banks. The information was further scrutinised and on the basis of technical investigation, the team identified and apprehended the accused persons after conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana," said the DCP.



The official said that Kanav came in touch with Amit and they started this scam after developing a fake website.



"Kanav had been previously arrested in a similar case for making a fake website. He used to get 50 per cent of the amount, while Amit had earlier worked as a stock market analyst. He used to get 35 per cent of the amount," said the official.



"Binoy Sarkar had provided the bank details of co-accused Shankar to Amit and he used to get 5 per cent of the amount while Shankar used to get 10 per cent of the amount."