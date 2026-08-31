Delhi school bus driver arrested over alleged sexual assault of three-year-old
Police registered a POCSO case after the nursery student identified the accused from photographs and CCTV footage
A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old nursery student at a private school in Delhi’s Bawana area, police said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Vikas, had worked at the school for about eight months. Police alleged that he gained the child’s trust by offering her chocolates and abused her on multiple occasions.
The matter emerged on the night of 19 August after the girl’s family noticed injury marks on her body. When questioned by her mother, the child reportedly referred to a “bad uncle” at school who gave her chocolates.
As she was unable to identify the person by name, the family approached the school administration for assistance. On August 24, the child was shown photographs of school employees and CCTV footage from the premises. Police said she identified the bus driver as the person she had described.
The school subsequently informed the police, who registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused from the campus.
According to the allegations under investigation, the driver followed the child as she walked towards a bathroom, offered her chocolates and touched her inappropriately beneath a staircase at the school.
Police seized the accused’s mobile phone during the investigation. Officials said it contained several videos purportedly showing him giving chocolates to young children.
Investigators are working to identify the children appearing in the recordings. They are also being counselled to safeguard their welfare and establish whether any others may have been subjected to abuse.
CCTV footage from several locations across the school premises has also been seized. Police are examining the recordings to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine whether the accused was allegedly involved in any other incidents.
Further investigation is under way.
With IANS inputs