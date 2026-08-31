Delhi school bus driver arrested over alleged sexual assault of three-year-old

A school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old nursery student at a private school in Delhi’s Bawana area, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vikas, had worked at the school for about eight months. Police alleged that he gained the child’s trust by offering her chocolates and abused her on multiple occasions.

The matter emerged on the night of 19 August after the girl’s family noticed injury marks on her body. When questioned by her mother, the child reportedly referred to a “bad uncle” at school who gave her chocolates.

As she was unable to identify the person by name, the family approached the school administration for assistance. On August 24, the child was shown photographs of school employees and CCTV footage from the premises. Police said she identified the bus driver as the person she had described.

The school subsequently informed the police, who registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused from the campus.