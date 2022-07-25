Ex-UP MLA's absconding son arrested from Pune

Vishnu Mishra had been absconding for two years.



The accused will be taken on a transit remand and brought to Uttar Pradesh.



A STF release said that, "Cases are registered against Vishnu for grabbing a relative's firm and a gang rape in Bhadohi. In August 2020, a case was filed against Vishnu, his father and also his mother Ramlali Mishra, who is also a former MLC, for grabbing the firm and building of one Krishna Mohan Tiwari. In September 2020, a singer of Varanasi, filed a case against Vishnu, his father, and grandson Vikas Mishra for gang rape."