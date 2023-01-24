Facing arrest warrant, BJP MLA appears in court in rape case in Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramdular Gaur appeared in a court here on Monday in an eight-year-old rape case after an arrest warrant was issued against him for repeatedly not responding to summonses.

Additional Session Judge Rahul Mishra revoked the arrest warrant against the legislator from Duddhi Assembly constituency after he appeared in the court, Assistant District government counsel Satya Prakash Tripathi said.

The court has fixed January 25 as the next date of hearing in the case, Tripathi said.

The sub-inspector of Myorpur police station, who had not arrested the MLA despite the court order, has been summoned by the court on the next date of hearing.