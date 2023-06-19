FIR against 14 Home Guards for fake muster roll

A duty in-charge, along with 13 other home guards, have been booked in a case of embezzlement through a fake muster roll prepared for deployment.

The case was filed by the district commandant, Atul Kumar Singh, who had been given the task to probe the allegation against the duty in-charge, Suresh Singh.

The FIR was lodged at Gomti Nagar Vistar police station area on June 18.