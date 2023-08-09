Former education official arrested in Rs 5 crore teaching jobs scam

Former Commissioner of Maharshtra State Council of Exams (MSCE) Shailaja Ramachandra Darade, a top education department official, was arrested by Hadapsar Police on Monday, 9 August, in connection with a cheating and bribery case involving 44 victims who had been defrauded by over Rs 5 crore.

Following her arrest, Darade was produced before a Pune court, which remanded her into police custody till 12 August. Earlier, she had served as an administrative officer and deputy commissioner at the education department .

Besides Darade, her brother Dadasaheb, a resident of Indapur, has also been arrested in the case. Popat Sukhdev Suryavanshi, a resident of Khanjodwadi, Atpadi, Sangli, had lodged a complaint against the duo.

Suryavanshi is a teacher by profession and had been trying to get a job as a government teacher for his relatives Pooja Popat Yadav and Nita Pandurang Randive likewise. He met Dadasaheb in 2019, and he told Suryavanshi that his sister was an education officer and promised to ensure government jobs for Suryvanshi's relatives. Dadasaheb then took Rs 27 lakh as advance towards the recruitment of the two women teachers, but did not offer any employment.