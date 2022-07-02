Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Delhi, 4 arrested

"In order to arrest the auto-lifters, a team was formed which developed information and took help of the technical analysis i.e location tracker of the vehicle. But it was found that the vehicle was taken to Sonipat and afterwards the location tracker of the vehicle was broken," DCP Sharma said.



Meanwhile, the police got information that the habitual vehicle thief as Mohammad is operating auto-theft in outer area and has recently stolen one car from MangolPuri area, and he along with his gang members and the stolen vehicle are present at Rai Industrial area, Sonipat, Haryana.