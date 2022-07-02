Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Delhi, 4 arrested
Delhi Police have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested four people in this connection, an official said
Delhi Police have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested four people in this connection, an official said.
The accused were identified as Mohammad alias Pappu (kingpin of the module), Wasim, Brij Mohan Verma and Avassab Alam.
The accused Mohammad was previously involved in more than 40 criminal cases.
Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said on June 22, an e-FIR was registered in MangolPuri police station, Delhi regarding theft of a car, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, from Tarun Enclave, Pitam Pura.
"In order to arrest the auto-lifters, a team was formed which developed information and took help of the technical analysis i.e location tracker of the vehicle. But it was found that the vehicle was taken to Sonipat and afterwards the location tracker of the vehicle was broken," DCP Sharma said.
Meanwhile, the police got information that the habitual vehicle thief as Mohammad is operating auto-theft in outer area and has recently stolen one car from MangolPuri area, and he along with his gang members and the stolen vehicle are present at Rai Industrial area, Sonipat, Haryana.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines