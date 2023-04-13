Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case were killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi, police said on Thursday.

Each of them carried a reward of five lakh rupees each. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Atiq Ahmed and two others were pronounced guilty by a Prayagraj court last month in connection with the 2007 kidnapping and murder case of Umesh Pal.

This is a developing story

With inputs from ANI