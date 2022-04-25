Gangster who escaped police custody at Delhi Court, held by Spl Cell

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an interstate sharp shooter of infamous Gogi-Bishnoi-Jathedi gang, two days after he escaped from the police custody while being produced at the Karkardooma court in east Delhi, an official said Monday.



The accused, an Under Trial Prisoner, was identified as Mohit alias Anuj (23), a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. He escaped from the custody of a Delhi Police Constable when he was being escorted back to court lockup after being produced at Court room no -54.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said accused Mohit was in jail in for more than 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, etc.