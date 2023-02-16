Girl, boyfriend kill minor brother with sickle in UP

An 18-year-old girl has been arrested along with her boyfriend for killing her minor brother after the latter caught them in a compromising position, police said.



According to police, the 12-year-old reportedly caught his sister and her boyfriend in an objectionable position and threatened to inform their parents about it.



Infuriated over this, the duo slit the boy's throat with a sickle.



The body was found near his house in the Bhadokhar area of the district earlier this week.



Superintendent of police, Rae Bareli, Ashok Priyadarshi said, "As the boy's parents had gone to attend a wedding, local residents informed the police about the murder. His sister did not give a satisfactory reply to our queries during the investigation."