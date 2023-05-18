Student at Shiv Nadar Uni shoots female classmate, then kills himself

"The accused has been identified as Anuj Singh, a third-year sociology (BA) student. On Thursday afternoon, they met outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging," police said in a statement.

"After the meeting, Singh shot the woman student with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys' hostel of the university where he shot himself dead," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said the woman student was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Both the students were good friends but had some disputes of late, Khan said.

The relatives of the duo have been informed and police said their teams have secured the incident spots for forensic examination.

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence said it was deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives.

"The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community," it said in a statement.

"We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time," it added.