Highway robbery in UP to pay off buffalo loan

"Aneesh informed them about a man in a car who stopped at a beer shop in the area. Other miscreants reached the scene on their motorcycles. They waited for the man to sit inside the car. As the victim was in an inebriated state, all the miscreants surrounded him as soon as he sat inside the car. They overpowered him and one of them drove the car towards Bhalia village," said the ACP.



When they reached an isolated place, they looted the gold ornaments and Rs 8,000 cash from the victim before dumping him in the thickets. They drove on, but the car developed some snag in the clutch plate, following which they had to park the vehicle at the house of the village head in Shivri village, the police said.



"Nijaj, the mastermind of the crime, gave Rs 4,000 each to Anees and Muin while keeping the gold ornaments with him. They threw the mobile phone and documents of the car in a canal on the way," the officer added.