How Dehli police arrested Delhi's most wanted in Mexico with the FBI's aid

In what could be termed as one of the biggest achievements of the Delhi Police, Deepak Boxer, a wanted gangster who had fled abroad in January, was arrested in Mexico by the Special Cell with the help of FBI.



This is the first time when the Delhi Police went abroad to catch a gangster taking help from the FBI.



Sources said that in a day or two he will be brought back to India.



"Boxer was wanted in a murder case of one Amit Gupta, a Delhi-based builder. The murder took place in the Civil Lines area of North Delhi. Soon after the incident he fled to Mexico."