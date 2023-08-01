Hyderabad’s Saifullah identified as fourth victim in RPF constable shooting

The fourth victim of firing by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on board the Mumbai-bound Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express on Monday has been identified as Syed Saifullah, a resident of Hyderabad.

Working at a mobile phone shop in the city, he had gone to Ajmer along with the shop owner, and was returning to Hyderabad via Mumbai when he, along with three others, was gunned down by RPF constable Chetan Kumar.

Saifullah, a resident of Bazarghat area in Nampally, is survived by three daughters. The youngest is just six months old.

While three victims of the firing were identified on Monday, the fourth deceased was identified on Tuesday.