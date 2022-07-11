Interpol database ICSE: CBI's new weapon to fight online sexual abuse of children

The CBI has joined Interpol's International Child Sexual Exploitation database accessible to select countries, giving the investigative agency sharper snooping abilities to identify abusers, victims and crime scene from audiovisual clips on Internet using specialised softwares, officials said on Monday.

India is the 68th country among the total 295 members of the Interpol to have access to this database and software, which will be available to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) -- nodal body for Interpol coordination in India as it is the country's National Central Bureau, they said.

An intelligence and investigative tool, the database, on an average, helps identify seven child victims everyday globally using audiovisual clips which are reported by various sources, including social media giants and search engines, they said.

So far, it has identified over 30,000 victims of child abuse and over 13,000 criminals.

The International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database uses video and image comparison to analyse child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) and make connections between victims, abusers and places, the Interpol said.

The database also allows specialised investigators to share information on cases of child sexual abuse.