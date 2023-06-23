IT raids at 13 YouTube vloggers residences in Kerala
The IT Department found out during the investigation that the 13 vloggers had evaded tax payments to the tune of crores of rupees
Income Tax Department officials conducted raids at the residences and offices of 13 prominent YouTube vloggers across six districts of Kerala.
During the course of the investigation, the IT Department said that the vloggers had evaded tax payments.
Reportedly, the tax evasion for some of the vloggers run in crores of rupees.
The IT officials have started to investigate the spending pattern of these vloggers to come to the conclusion of their actual income.
Notably, most of the content of these vloggers is related to entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, and tech innovations. The subscription of these vloggers run in millions.
The IT officials have also listed many others vloggers and more raids are expected in coming days.
