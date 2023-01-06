Kanjhawala case: Woman riding pillion on victim's scooter called to join probe, say police

Delhi Police on Friday denied reports that the Kanjhawala case victim's friend, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, has been arrested and said she has been called to join the investigation.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Her friend, Nidhi, fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was "scared".

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.