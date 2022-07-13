Karnataka Police busts drug peddlers' gang who posed as nomads

They had connections with drug peddlers of Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities. The accused called the drug peddlers from various cities to Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi railway stations and Hyderabad city bus stand and took orders from them. They received advance money in cash at the same time, police said.



The accused would hoodwink forest and excise checkposts personnel in Araku and Senthipalli forest areas and travel as nomads. They would walk a distance of 25 to 30 kms inside the forests.



They would manufacture hashish oil using the ganja grown in the forests as per the orders and take the same route on the return journey. They would travel in buses and trains and the women would hide the drugs in bags containing fruits, vegetables, rice and wheat, the police said.