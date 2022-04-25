Karnataka woman assaulted & stripped, FIR filed against 8

After receiving the complaint, eight persons were booked, who have been identified as Sandeep, Santhosh, Gulabi, Kusuma, Lokaiah, Anil, Lalitha and Channakeshava.



The police said the victim and her elder sister stayed in the shelter on a piece of land allotted to them by the government under Section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. The accused were against the grant of land to the women and even opposed the revenue officers intervention regarding the dispute.



After the officers left, the accused assaulted the women. The victim had rushed to rescue her elder sister who was being attacked by the accused persons. The police said that the victim's mother had also been attacked earlier.