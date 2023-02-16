Kathua gangrape: Delhi HC tells registrar to transfer money deposited by media houses to J-K legal aid

The Delhi High Court has directed its registrar to transfer the amount deposited by media houses which were pulled up for disclosing the identity of the eight-year-old gangraped and killed in Kathua to a fund for sexual assault victims.

Two media houses recently deposited Rs 10 lakh each with the court and others had done so earlier. In a recent order, the court said the money should be given to the Victim Compensation Fund of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority.

“The Registrar General of this court is directed to transmit the amounts so deposited by respondents no.8, 28 (two media houses) and by other respondents (media houses) in the present case, if any such amount is still lying with the court, to the Victim Compensation Fund maintained by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority for disbursement of funds to the victims/families of the deceased victims of sexual violence,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

In April 2018, the high court took up the matter on its own after coming across the media reports and issued notices to several of them for disclosing the identity of the minor girl. It also prohibited them from further revealing her identity.

The media houses then apologised. Their counsel submitted that they would be willing to deposit amounts to be used towards compensation to victims and families of victims of sexual violence to establish their sincerity and bonafide of intent.