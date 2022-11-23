Maharashtra to probe police 'inaction' on Shraddha's SOS letter

"They also know about we living together and they visit us on weekends. I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family."



Apparently fed up, she declared that "henceforth, I am not willing to live with him, so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere".



A police officer had even gone to the rented house in Vasai east, where the young couple resided, to conduct an enquiry but she categorically told them that said she didn't want to pursue the matter, according to local media.



Since she had already given a letter withdrawing her earlier complaint the police said they couldn't force her to pursue the case or even forcibly enter her home.