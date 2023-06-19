Man and wife beaten up for practising black magic
A man and his wife had been tied to a tree for practising black magic
A man and his wife were tied to a tree and beaten up for allegedly practicing black magin in Telangana’s Sangareddy.
A social media video had led the police to start a probe into it.
According to reports, the incident happened two days ago in Sadashivpet police station’s jurisdiction in Kolkuru district. Police have said that the locals had accused the victim, Yadaiah, and his wife, Shyamamma, of practicing black magic.
“The couple was tied to a tree by some villagers for allegedly performing black magic two days ago. However, the victims did not receive serious injuries and a case has been registered following the incident,” said Circle Inspector Naveen.
After receiving information of them being tied up, the police had quickly arrived at the spot and rescued the couple.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines