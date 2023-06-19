Man and wife beaten up for practising black magic

A man and his wife were tied to a tree and beaten up for allegedly practicing black magin in Telangana’s Sangareddy.

A social media video had led the police to start a probe into it.

According to reports, the incident happened two days ago in Sadashivpet police station’s jurisdiction in Kolkuru district. Police have said that the locals had accused the victim, Yadaiah, and his wife, Shyamamma, of practicing black magic.