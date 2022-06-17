Man arrested in Delhi for trying to break ATM

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for trying to break an ATM in a bid to steal money from it, an official said on Friday.



The accused, identified as Sanjay, a resident of Agra, was not carrying any equipment to break the ATM machine.



Sharing details, DCP Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received regarding the entry of a thief in an ICICI Bank ATM at C Block, Tigri Colony in South Delhi at 2.38 a.m. on Thursday.