Man booked for threatening to kill UP CM Adityanath
Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath
UP Police have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Tuesday.
Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Director General of Police and other officials.
Circle officer, Baghpat, D K Sharma said a case was registered against Raja at Kotwali police station here on Monday.
