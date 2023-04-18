Crime

Man booked for threatening to kill UP CM Adityanath

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)
UP Police have registered a case against a man from Jharkhand who threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said on Tuesday.

Aman Raja shared a post on Facebook in which he vowed to shoot Adityanath. A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Director General of Police and other officials.

Circle officer, Baghpat, D K Sharma said a case was registered against Raja at Kotwali police station here on Monday.

