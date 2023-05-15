Medical student injured in scuffle over 'The Kerala Story' in Jammu

A medical student suffered head injuries in a scuffle between two groups over The Kerala Story movie at a hostel in Jammu, sparking protests in Government Medical College (GMC) with participants demanding an inquiry and appropriate action against culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said an investigation into the matter is underway.

"There has been an incident of scuffle between some students and outsiders in GMC hostel Jammu. Cognisance of the matter has been taken and investigation is going on," the SSP said.

The protesting students said the scuffle took place after late Sunday night when a student shared a link of the controversial film in the official group of the first-year students, which was objected by one of his batchmates, stating that the group is meant for academic purposes only.