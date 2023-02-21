Mehrauli murder: Aaftab Poonawala to be produced before sessions court on Feb 24

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the Mehrauli murder case to a sessions court for initiation of trial proceedings.

Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, will be produced before a principal district and sessions judge on February 24.

"Scrutiny of documents is complete... Section 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code is exclusively triable by sessions court. Accordingly, the accused be produced before principal district and sessions judge on February 24 at 2 pm," Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said.

Poonawala was produced in the court and he requested the court for permission to carry a book of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a notebook and a pen during the proceedings so that he could make notes during the trial and assist his advocate.