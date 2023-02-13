Mehrauli murder case: Poonawala files applications for release of certificates, soft copy of chargesheet

Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Monday filed applications in court for release of his educational certificates to pursue higher studies and for a "proper" digital copy of the chargesheet.

He is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing her body after cutting it into several pieces.

Poonawala's applications alleged that he was "falsely implicated" in the case and that the prosecution "intentionally" provided a digital copy of the chargesheet "which cannot be read". A court here had taken cognisance of the Delhi Police's chargesheet on February 7 and posted the matter for further proceedings on February 21.

The first application filed by Poonawala's counsel advocate M S Khan said he was "falsely implicated in the present case" and was "languishing" in the Tihar Jail.

"That the applicant or accused wants to pursue his higher studies so he wants all his certificates," it said.

It also said Poonawala "urgently" required the stationery items such as pen, pencil and notebook.