Mehrauli murder: CCTV footage shows Aftab walking with bag

A CCTV footage has emerged of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, who is in police custody for brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, in which he can be seen walking with a bag, sources said.



According to the sources, the footage is from October 18 and the timing was around 4 a.m.



Investigators have started interrogating him in connection to the footage as they suspect that bag might have contained the remains of Walkar, whose body was chopped into 35 pieces.