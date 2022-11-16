Mehrauli murder: Police plans narco test and psycho-assessment test of accused

After the Saket Court approved a narco test of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, Delhi police now plans to give him a psycho-assessment test owing to the multiple discrepancies in his story about how he brutally murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.



The development comes after the Delhi Police had approached the court earlier in the morning seeking permission for the test saying that he was not cooperating with the investigation.

"The test will bring out the truth and it is expected that the police teams investigating the case will conduct it after the initial probe is completed," said the official. The police said that the test will help them understand Aftab's mental state.



A day earlier, the police had also taken him to his house in Chattarpur, which he shared with Walkar, to recreate the crime.