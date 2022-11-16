Mehrauli murder: Police plans narco test and psycho-assessment test of accused
The development comes after the Delhi Police had approached the court earlier in the morning seeking permission for the test saying that he was not cooperating with the investigation
After the Saket Court approved a narco test of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, Delhi police now plans to give him a psycho-assessment test owing to the multiple discrepancies in his story about how he brutally murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.
The development comes after the Delhi Police had approached the court earlier in the morning seeking permission for the test saying that he was not cooperating with the investigation.
"The test will bring out the truth and it is expected that the police teams investigating the case will conduct it after the initial probe is completed," said the official. The police said that the test will help them understand Aftab's mental state.
A day earlier, the police had also taken him to his house in Chattarpur, which he shared with Walkar, to recreate the crime.
Sources have said that when Aftab was first called for questioning, he told the investigators the victim had left the house on May 22.
"However, her belongings were at the house to which Aftab told police that she had only taken her phone. He also said that they did not speak to each other since she left," said the sources.
The investigators doubted his version and on strong questioning and through digital evidences, including the use of her Instagram account, which showed the location of the Mehrauli area, Aftab finally confessed to killing the victim and then chopping her body into 35 pieces.
He was arrested on November 12.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines