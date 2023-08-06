Minor boy caught stealing chips beaten up, paraded naked in Shimla district; 7 held

A 15-year-old boy caught stealing a packet of chips from a shop was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in this district, police said on Sunday. Seven people have been arrested in connection with this.

The "shameful" incident occurred on July 31 after the minor, who hails from a poor Nepalese family, was caught allegedly stealing by the shop's owner in Rohru town, Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

Meanwhile, the boy's mother died the next day due to a liver ailment for which she had been hospitalised.