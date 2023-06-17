Mother of murdered IIT Kharagpur student 'forced' back to Dibrugarh with body

Rehana Ahmed, mother of Faizan Ahmed, an IIT Kharagpur student who was murdered in October last year, has said that she is being "forcibly sent to Dibrugarh by train with her son's remains". On Friday, June 16, she appealed to the chief minister of West Bengal to intervene.

The mother, who has been waiting for a court order to carry her son's remains back home for over 20 days, has been stationed in Kolkata. She says that she arrived via a flight with her son's exhumed body for a second autopsy, and expected to return the same way as the train journey will take three days, causing further deterioration of his remains.

"I'm sitting at the [railway] station since last night, this is not right, I was expecting to take my son's remains back by flight. I waited for 23 days only for Kharagpur police to hand me a train ticket. I appeal to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to look into the matter. Despite the Assam government urging her to pay heed to my son's murder, the West Bengal government is not cooperating with me," Rehana told eNewsroom from Howrah station.