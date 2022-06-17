Mother tries to smuggle drugs into prison for son in K'taka

The police immediately secured the woman and handed her to the Parappana Agrahara police station. The police said that the seized Hashish oil is worth Rs 5 lakh.



Police said that a carbon sheet was placed inside the cloth bag and drug substance was hidden under a layer of the bag. However, the metal detector signalled the presence of suspicious material in the bag. When the prison staff checked it thoroughly they found a hidden drug substance.



Parveen Taj has told the police during the investigation that her son called her through someone's phone and threatened her to hand over his clothes in a bag which will be given by one of his friends.



The accused has claimed that as per the instructions of her son, she had brought his clothes in the given bag. She has pleaded to the police that she didn't have any idea about the presence of drugs inside the bag.