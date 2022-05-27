Murder of Dalit youth over interfaith love in K'taka: 2 arrested

Two people were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Dalit youth over interfaith love affair in this district of the state.



Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Wadi town near Chittapur in Kalaburagi district was killed on Wednesday night. The 25-year-old youth was in love with a girl of another religion.



Wadi police who are investigating the case have arrested Shahabuddin, the brother of the girl and his associate in connection with the murder. The accused had disappeared after the incident.