Murders of women in similar pattern cause concern in UP district

Murders of eight women in the past few months, in a similar pattern, have created panic among people and anxiety for police in this Uttar Pradesh district.

All the victims were aged between 35 and 60 years and were strangled to death with a saree/chunari, said officials.

Seven of these murders were reported from different villages under Shahi police station limits.

The most recent one was reported from Sheeshgarh police station on November 26.

Bareilly ADG PC Meena, along with IG (Range) Rakesh Singh, visited the crime spot and directed officials to work out the cases at the earliest.

He asked them to do the crime mapping of incidents and analyse the crime pattern to nab the assailants.

"It is still not clear whether these murders are interconnected or not. I am also not sure whether it is a work of one person or different people. But residents suspect the involvement of a psychopath in the region," said ASP (crime) Mukesh Pratap Singh.